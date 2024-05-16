Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $490.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
