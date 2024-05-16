Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $490.01 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 396,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

