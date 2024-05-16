Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.0 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BADFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

