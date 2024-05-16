Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in April

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
BADFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $37.72.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
