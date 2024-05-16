NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Purchases $14,150.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $14,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,402.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 42,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,139. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $348.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

