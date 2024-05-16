Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.56.

JACK traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. 529,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,693. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

