Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 89.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,251,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,880 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 904,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,027. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

