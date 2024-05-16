Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.41

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 4693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 128,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 652,640 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

