Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 3,446 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $12,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,874.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Aladar Szalay sold 17,094 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $62,564.04.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $22,111.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $171,850.99.

Shares of GNLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 25,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,248. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Genelux last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genelux by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genelux by 26.6% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

GNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

