CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.31. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 4,011 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIXXF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.
CI Financial Stock Performance
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a positive return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.05%.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
