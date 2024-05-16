ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.81

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 3126154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

