Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $12,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,228,000 after buying an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after buying an additional 65,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $115.62. 52,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

View Our Latest Report on VC

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.