Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $209.22

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.22 and last traded at $209.22, with a volume of 34177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.43.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

