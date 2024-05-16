Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.20

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 10536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

