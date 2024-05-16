Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.17

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 107864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

