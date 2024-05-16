The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,190. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

