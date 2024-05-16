SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.54

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 161530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

