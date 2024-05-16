Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.42

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.42 and last traded at $232.32, with a volume of 35622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.75. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

