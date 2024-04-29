Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $5.47 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $12.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,508.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,547.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,388.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

