Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 306 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIX traded up $7.06 on Monday, reaching $309.06. The company had a trading volume of 150,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,374. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

