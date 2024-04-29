Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded up $3.92 on Monday, hitting $837.38. 68,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $882.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

