Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.93.

NYSE DE opened at $414.02 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.35 and its 200 day moving average is $385.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

