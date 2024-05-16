Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Increases By 7.2%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

