Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,883,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 22,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,618 shares of company stock worth $29,564,319 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bwcp LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

