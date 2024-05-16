Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,933 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

