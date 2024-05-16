Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 301,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

