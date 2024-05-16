Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 7.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,602,306 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,921.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,947 shares of company stock worth $127,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

