Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 7.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Frequency Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frequency Electronics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.