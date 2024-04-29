Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.82

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

