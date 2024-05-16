Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

TSE K traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.73. 927,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6624123 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,621 shares of company stock worth $1,205,582. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.