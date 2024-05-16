SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.36.

SIL traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total value of C$95,130.00. In related news, Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.51, for a total transaction of C$95,130.00. Insiders sold 355,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,138 in the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

