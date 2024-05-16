Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.61.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CXB remained flat at C$2.21 during trading on Thursday. 1,130,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.24.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.219591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

