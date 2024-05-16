Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$290.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$310.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$304.15.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$0.55 on Thursday, hitting C$237.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,478. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$228.56 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$279.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

