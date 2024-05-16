Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Steven Alan Denny Sells 1,010 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Alan Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 616,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

