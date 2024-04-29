Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 154,587 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 154,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,333,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 9.2% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $97.01 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

