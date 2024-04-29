Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 116 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,822,000 after purchasing an additional 923,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

