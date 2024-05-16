Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.