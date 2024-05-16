The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

