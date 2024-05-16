Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

