Amy Taylor Acquires 55,000 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Taylor bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at $902,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Amy Taylor sold 30,703 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,317.06.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

