Insider Buying: H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF) Insider Acquires A$47,500.00 in Stock

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Free Report) insider David Groves purchased 50,000 shares of H&G High Conviction stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,500.00 ($31,456.95).

H&G High Conviction Stock Performance

H&G High Conviction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&G High Conviction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&G High Conviction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.