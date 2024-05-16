Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Dyadic International Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.