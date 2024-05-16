Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
Dyadic International Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.63.
About Dyadic International
