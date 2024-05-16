Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.