Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.46 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:PBH opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
