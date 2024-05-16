Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.