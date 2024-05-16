Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $195,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $322.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

