CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 60.57% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCLD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Maxim Group upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.