Murphy Oil Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Murphy Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

