Iradimed Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Iradimed has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.86. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRMD

About Iradimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.