Lisa Graham Keegan Sells 270 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.40.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 984,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

