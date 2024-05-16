Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,898 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Ulta Beauty worth $194,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 16,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $403.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.