Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,063,503. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $741.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

