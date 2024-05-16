Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Issue $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NYSE EVRG opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

