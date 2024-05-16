Kjell Gruner Sells 5,000 Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

LVWR opened at $6.65 on Thursday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

